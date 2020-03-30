watching-the-skies:-venus-and-the-pleiades

by: Emily Schuitema

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 07: 23 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 07: 23 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Persistent clouds will get in the way of night sky viewing for the first half of the week, but clearer conditions will return by Thursday and Friday. That will give us a good chance of seeing Venus in conjunction with the Pleiades star cluster.

At dusk on April 2, 3, and 4, look to the west and find Venus. It is the currently the third brightest celestial object in the sky behind the sun and the moon, so it’s very easy to find. Once night falls, you’ll be able to spot the Pleiades star cluster next to Venus.

On April 2, Venus will be beneath the star cluster. The conjunction happens April 3, then Venus will climb above the star cluster on April 4.

The first quarter moon will occur early Wednesday morning. Above the moon will be the constellation Gemini, and below the moon will be the constellation Orion. Look for Orion by finding the three stars almost in a perfect line — those three stars make up Orion’s Belt.

Our next full moon will be next week, and it will be the largest supermoon of the year.