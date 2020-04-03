watch-wrestlemania-36-live-and-free

While the vast majority of sports events and competitions worldwide are on an extended hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has made the call to go ahead with Wrestlemania 36.In a move that will delight wrestling fans, and give casual fans or sports nuts at least something to watch, Wrestlemania 36 is being held over two nights on Sunday 5 April and Monday 6 April (AEST).Hosted by former New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski and featuring a host of wrestling’s biggest names, WWE’s biggest PPV, Wrestlemania 36 will be held behind closed doors for the first time. This is how you can tune in.When is Wrestlemania 36?Held over two nights at the WWE performance center, it gets underway at 9am AEST on both Sunday 5 April and Monday 6 April. Note daylight savings ends this weekend in Australia.How to watch Wrestlemania 36In Australia you have two options to watch some live wrestling action. The WWE has its own streaming platform, WWE Network. You can also order it on Main Event. Read on for the particulars.Watch Wrestlemania 36 on the WWE NetworkIf you subscribe to the WWE Network, you will have access to literally thousands of hours of action live and on demand. It costs $US9.99 globally (around $A16.50) per month. But if you are a new subscriber, they currently offer the first month free.So if you only want to tune in to Wrestlemania 36, this is the perfect time. WWE Network is compatible with iOS and Android devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku and Smart TVs.
Watch Wrestlemania 36 on Main EventAnother option in Australia for Wrestlemania 36 is to watch it on pay per view with Main Event. If you have a Foxtel subscription, it will set you back $29.95 for the entire event.You can place an order via the Main Event website, using the My Foxtel app, your Foxtel remote or on the phone. You can also order the fight if you have Optus TV featuring Foxtel, only over the phone. Ordering through a phone agent will incur an additional $2 booking fee.Schedule of matches for Wrestlemania 36
Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew Mcintyre
WWE Championship singles match
The Undertaker vs AJ Styles
Boneyard match
Roman Reigns vs Goldberg (c)
Universal Championship singles match
John Cena vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Singles match
Edge vs Randy Orton
Last Man Standing match
Becky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler
Raw Women’s Championship match
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair
NXT Women’s Championship match
Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins
Singles match
Bayley (c) vs Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans vs Tamina vs Naomi
SmackDown Women’s Championship WrestleMania Fatal Five-Way match
Sami Zayn (c) vs Daniel Bryan
Intercontinental Championship singles match
The Miz & John Morrioson (c) vs The Usoos vs The New Day
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder match
The Street Profits (c) vs Austin Theory & Angel Garza
Raw Tag Team Championship match
The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley
Singles match
Elias vs King Corbin
Singles match
Otis vs Dolph Ziggler
Singles match
Latest streaming headlines
How to watch West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne Demons AFL live and free
How to watch Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels NRL live and free
Watch NRL Super Saturday Warriors vs Raiders, Roosters vs Sea Eagles and Sharks vs Storm live
How to watch Adelaide Crows vs Sydney Swans AFL live and free
2020 AFL preview: West Coast Eagles team guide
Was this content helpful to you?
James Dampney is a writer at Finder, working on our sports streaming content in Australia. He has over 20 years’ experience writing about sport, working for some leading publications including The Sydney Morning Herald, ESPN and more.