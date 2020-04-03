watch-wrestlemania-36-live-and-free

While the vast majority of sports events and competitions worldwide are on an extended hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has made the call to go ahead with Wrestlemania 36.In a move that will delight wrestling fans, and give casual fans or sports nuts at least something to watch, Wrestlemania 36 is being held over two nights on Sunday 5 April and Monday 6 April (AEST).Hosted by former New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski and featuring a host of wrestling’s biggest names, WWE’s biggest PPV, Wrestlemania 36 will be held behind closed doors for the first time. This is how you can tune in.When is Wrestlemania 36?Held over two nights at the WWE performance center, it gets underway at 9am AEST on both Sunday 5 April and Monday 6 April. Note daylight savings ends this weekend in Australia.How to watch Wrestlemania 36In Australia you have two options to watch some live wrestling action. The WWE has its own streaming platform, WWE Network. You can also order it on Main Event. Read on for the particulars.Watch Wrestlemania 36 on the WWE NetworkIf you subscribe to the WWE Network, you will have access to literally thousands of hours of action live and on demand. It costs $US9.99 globally (around $A16.50) per month. But if you are a new subscriber, they currently offer the first month free.So if you only want to tune in to Wrestlemania 36, this is the perfect time. WWE Network is compatible with iOS and Android devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku and Smart TVs.

Watch Wrestlemania 36 on Main EventAnother option in Australia for Wrestlemania 36 is to watch it on pay per view with Main Event. If you have a Foxtel subscription, it will set you back $29.95 for the entire event.You can place an order via the Main Event website, using the My Foxtel app, your Foxtel remote or on the phone. You can also order the fight if you have Optus TV featuring Foxtel, only over the phone. Ordering through a phone agent will incur an additional $2 booking fee.Schedule of matches for Wrestlemania 36

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew Mcintyre

WWE Championship singles match

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

Boneyard match

Roman Reigns vs Goldberg (c)

Universal Championship singles match

John Cena vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Singles match

Edge vs Randy Orton

Last Man Standing match

Becky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler

Raw Women’s Championship match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

NXT Women’s Championship match

Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins

Singles match

Bayley (c) vs Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans vs Tamina vs Naomi

SmackDown Women’s Championship WrestleMania Fatal Five-Way match

Sami Zayn (c) vs Daniel Bryan

Intercontinental Championship singles match

The Miz & John Morrioson (c) vs The Usoos vs The New Day

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder match

The Street Profits (c) vs Austin Theory & Angel Garza

Raw Tag Team Championship match

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Singles match

Elias vs King Corbin

Singles match

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Singles match

