Watch when Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit danced on ‘Dhak Dhak’

The memories of celebrity stage performances in acclaimed award events can be watched and re-watched many times.

The 57th Filmfare Awards had one such act which is very clear in our memories even today.

And that was the act of ‘Dancing Queen’ Madhuri Dixit, along with popular actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan dressed in new avatars.

Yes, with Shah Rukh and Ranbir dressed as gorgeous looking women, and Madhuri looking stunning in a saree, the three of them entertained one and all with the jhatkas and matkas to the evergreen song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.

Check the video here and enjoy the throwback moment.

Aww!!

Indeed, an act to remember!!

Don’t you all feel so?

