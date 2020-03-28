WATCH! When Salman Khan IGNORES Malaika Arora

Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan got married to Malaika Arora in 1998 and because of some issues they got divorced in 2017. Arbaaz is dating Georgia Andriani since 2018. Malaika has been around a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor since 2019.

Salman was spotted at the airport and also Malaika was there and she said Hi to him but Salman ignored her and went ahead. Salman had ignored her often in public areas as he feels that she cheated on his brother due to Arjun Kapoor. Salman ignored face shows as he doesn’t desire to talk to Malaika anymore. On the other hand, Malaika tries to talk but gets no response. Malaika and Arjun will be the most loving couple and the duo is likely to get married. Salman feels sad for Arbaaz and Malaika getting separated therefore he doesn’t prefer to talk to her and ignores her at public places and on the sets of the shows.

