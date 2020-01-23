watch-what-happens-after-a-pitiful-puppy’s-head-gets-stuck-in-the-hub-of-a-tire

Riverside County firefighters made a rather dramatic and darling rescue Wednesday after an inquisitive puppy stuck her nose where it didn’t belong.

The 3-month-old Australian cattle dog managed to wedge her head inside the hub of a tire in Coachella, hopelessly shackling herself inside the rim.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services received a call shortly before 4: 30 p.m. about the distressed pup. When Officer José Cisneros arrived, he tried to lubricate the dog’s head with cooking oil in an effort to free her.

But the pup’s neck was too swollen to dislodge, so tire, dog and rescuers all moved to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.

Once there, the puppy was sedated to keep her calm. Firefighters from Riverside County Fire Station No. 69 in Rancho Mirage were then called into action.

Three firefighters worked together to keep the puppy and the tire still, while two others — Tony Bribiesca and Virgil Messer — took turns using a reciprocating saw to cut a piece of the rim, which allowed for the dog’s release.

The dog, nicknamed Wheelie Pup, remained under observation throughout the night. Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said the puppy was able to eat soon after being rescued. The agency was working to return the puppy to her owners Thursday.