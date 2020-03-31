watch-weird-al-yankovic-perform-‘one-more-minute’-on-‘fallon’

Everyone has been waiting for Weird Al Yankovic to give his musical take on the coronavirus and the singer recently appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “One More Minute” as an anthem about social distancing.

Appearing via video chat with host Jimmy Fallon, Yankovic revisited his 1985 song, which comes off his album Dare To Be Stupid. “I won’t swear to it, but I think this is the first time I’ve done The Tonight Show without wearing pants,” the singer professed. “Hopefully it’s not the last time.”

He added of the song, before performing it without his band, “It’s sort of about social distancing. So it’s kinda topical.”

Fallon also tapped OneRepublic for an at-home performance of their new single “Didn’t I” during the episode, which the band recorded from singer Ryan Tedder’s studio. The track comes off their upcoming new album, Human, which drops May 8th.