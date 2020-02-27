watch:-virat-kohli-thanks-fans-after-becoming-first-indian-to-cross-50-million-mark-on-instagram

Virat Kohli became the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Instagram. © Instagram

Virat Kohli on Tuesday broke yet another record — this time off the field. The Indian skipper became the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Instagram. The Indian skipper, who is currently in New Zealand, thanked his fans for supporting him and admiring his work over the years. “Hi guys, so we have reached 50 million on Instagram. It’s quite surreal to know that so many people love and support me, and they admire what I do,” Kohli said in an Instagram video.

“I am feeling very thankful and grateful. God has been very kind and thank you for showing so much love over the years and I really appreciate it,” he added.Kohli, who is breaking cricketing records with each passing match, has a great social media following.The 31-year old has so far made 930 posts on the platform and his social media posts continue to enthrall fans worldwide.Overall, Instagram’s official account has the greatest number of followers and it is followed by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 200 million followers.In terms of Indians with the maximum number of followers, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is on the second spot with 49.9 million followers while Deepika Padukone is on the third place with 44.1 million followers.Last year, Kohli had become the most successful Indian Test captain, surpassing MS Dhoni.Kohli will return to action when he takes field in the first Test against New Zealand which starts in Wellington on Friday.India will be looking to consolidate their position on the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table which they currently lead with 360 points.(With ANI inputs)

