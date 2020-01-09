Watch: Video tour of popular Rivenwood development homes in Co Down

There is welcome news this week as one of north Down’s most popular and distinctive developments marks the start of 2020 by launching 18 more new houses.

Fraser Homes, who is behind the award-winning Rivenwood in Newtownards, will be offering a choice of eight different house styles in this latest release.

To coincide with the news, the company will be opening their unique show village at the site on Sundays from 2-4pm.

The show village is a stunning example of just how beautiful these new homes are with six fully furnished houses designed by well known interiors expert Cyril Fulton.

The fabulous show village which opened in September last year has been visited by over 1500 people, proving just how much demand there is for these superb homes.

What makes Rivenwood stand out from the crowd is its distinctive New England style architecture and exceptional turnkey finish.