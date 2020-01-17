Watch: Video tour of Co Antrim mansion dating back to 1677 on market for £695,000

A 17th-century mansion located in the Co Antrim countryside has been put on the market for just under £700,000.

Tildarg House near Ballyclare dates back as far as 1677 and was extensively refurbished in 2002.

Enjoying a panoramic view of green fields, the “stunning period family residence” features no less than seven double bedrooms, four reception rooms and two cellar rooms.

On the market for £695,000, the luxury property is advertised as “a once in a lifetime opportunity” to acquire a unique home offering spacious and adaptable family accommodation in “a stunning rural setting”.

A stone gate lodge constructed in 1860 is sure to give a sense of grandeur to visitors with a tree-lined avenue leading to the front door.

The house is set in three-acre grounds and complimented by an extensive range of outbuildings and a yard.

Refurbished 18 years ago, the work was “sympathetically undertaken” to preserve many of the original features.