watch:-two-tigers-clash-over-territory-in-madhya-pradesh

New Delhi:

In Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve, two tigers were seen slugging it out over territorial domination. The video of the clash has gone viral on social media.

The tigers — identified as T-67 and M-3 — are often seen wandering in the Kisli and Sarhi zones of the reserve. Their paths crossed on Thursday, and a battle ensued.

In the clip, the two animals are seen sizing each other up before exchanging blows with their massive claws. Several tourists watch the fight from a safe distance.

This comes month after a brawl between two tigers was caught on camera at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. Two tigers – T57 and T58– were seen locked in a ferocious fight. The tigers were fighting over a tigress, Noor.

That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent. They are territorial animals & protect their sphere. Here two brothers from #Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58). pic.twitter.com/wehHWgIIHC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2019

The video of the fight showed one of the tigers sneaking up behind the other and starting the fight. The tigress Noor could be seen running away at the beginning of the video.