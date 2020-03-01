watch-tottenham-hotspur-vs.-wolverhampton:-how-to-live-stream,-tv-channel,-start-time-for-sunday’s-premier-league-game

Who’s PlayingWolverhampton @ Tottenham HotspurCurrent Records: Wolverhampton 9-6-12; Tottenham Hotspur 11-9-7What to Know Wolverhampton will head off to play at New Tottenham Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Tottenham Hotspur after losing their first round-robin matchup. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Tottenham at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Wolves will be strutting in after a victory while Tottenham will be stumbling in from a loss. Wolverhampton got themselves on the board against Norwich City on Sunday, but Norwich never followed suit. Wolverhampton took down Norwich 3-0. Meanwhile, Spurs fell a goal short of Chelsea on Saturday, losing 2-1. The last time the two teams met in last December, Wolverhampton and Tottenham were neck-and-neck, but Wolverhampton came up empty-handed after a 2-1 defeat. Can Wolves avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.How To WatchWho: Tottenham Hotspur vs. WolverhamptonWhen: Sunday at 9 a.m. ETWhere: New Tottenham StadiumTV: NBCSportsGold.com PL PassOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryTottenham Hotspur have won two out of their last three games against Wolverhampton.Dec 15, 2019 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Wolverhampton 1Dec 29, 2018 – Wolverhampton 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1Nov 03, 2018 – Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Wolverhampton 2