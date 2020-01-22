watch-the-weeknd-get-bloody-in-the-new-cinematic-‘blinding-lights’-video

The Weeknd has shared another hedonistic video for his new single ‘Blinding Lights’.

The clip, which is directed by Anton Tammi, shows the singer covered in blood at the start of the video before we see him joyride through Las Vegas.

Along the way he is serenaded by a woman before getting into a fight with two bouncers. You can view the video below.

It follows on from last month’s ‘Heartless’ video, also directed by Tammi, which saw The Weeknd and his producer Metro Boomin at war with their visions as they party and parade around Vegas, before shutting down Caesars Palace.

Both singles came out in November and were the first new material since his surprise 2018 EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’ and last full studio album ‘Starboy’ from 2016. A new full length is expected in the first half of 2020.

In a four-star review of ‘Heartless’, NME praised Metro Boomin’s production for “bringing earth-shattering bass and some of his biggest beats to the party as, in Tesfaye’s words, he “turns this ho into a moshpit” – a clear suggestion that The Weeknd expects you to rage to your heart’s content at his next live show. Put your tissues away, people.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that The Weeknd wasn’t originally intended to star in Uncut Gems as a pop star who gets into a fight with protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).

In a video interview with NME, Josh and Benny Safdie ran through the other artists they were considering for the role before they established an “awesome” friendship with the Canadian singer and changed tack.