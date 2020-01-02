watch-the-terrifying-trailer-for-‘a-quiet-place-part-ii’

Fans of the John Krasinski horror blockbuster “A Quiet Place” seem to be rather eager for the sequel.

Paramount released a full trailer for “A Quiet Place Part II” on Jan. 1, and the heart-stopping clip had racked up 6.8 million views on YouTube by Thursday morning.

Though Krasinski won’t star in the sequel (the Newton North grad wrote and directed the new movie), Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are all back and on the run from the terrifying creatures that hunt by sound.

“A Quiet Place Part II” opens March 20 and adds a couple of new characters to the apocalyptic thriller.

Cillian Murphy, of “Peaky Blinders” fame, gets a fair amount of screen time in the trailer as a mysterious and bedraggled survivor, struggling to stay alive while the extraterrestrials comb the landscape for human prey. Djimon Hounsou (“Wayward Pines”) also makes a brief appearance in the new trailer.

“A Quiet Place” was a smash in 2018, taking in more than $340 million worldwide, according to Deadline.