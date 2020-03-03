watch-the-stranger-things-cast-reunite-for-first-season-4-table-read

The Stranger Things gang is back together! Netflix shared an adorable video of the cast reuniting in Atlanta for the first Season 4 table read, and our hearts can’t take it.Sure, we already knew that Hopper was alive thanks to our first teaser for the new season, but that doesn’t mean we we emotionally prepared to see David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard sharing a sweet hug when Harbour arrived at the table read. We also have to give Noah Schnapp props for stealing every second of footage he was in thanks to a puppy he cuddled in one shot and also the fact that he hit the whoa. (And really, if you aren’t already following Noah Schnapp on TikTok, what are you even doing with your life?).

The minute-long video, which was filmed on an old VHS camera at least in part by the cast, also featured glimpses of Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Sadie Sink, and Brett Gelman. In other exciting Stranger Things news on Tuesday, it was also announced that Gelman had been promoted to a series regular for Season 4. Ferguson was previously upped to series regular as well earlier this year.Stranger Things 4 is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Photo: Netflix