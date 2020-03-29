Watch the Off-White™ Produced Video for Pop Smoke and Quavo’s “Shake the Room”

Posted by — March 29, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
watch-the-off-white-produced-video-for-pop-smoke-and-quavo’s-“shake-the-room”

The music video for Pop Smoke and Quavo’s “Shake the Room” is here, marking the inaugural Off-White™ International Rap Video Production Studio project. Watch below.
The song originally appeared on the late Brooklyn rapper’s final album, Meet the Woo 2, while the visuals were captured by Virgil Abloh and his cohorts shortly after the Off-White™ Men’s Fall/Winter 2020 runway presentation back in January. As for what goes down? Well, there are plenty of fast cars, red wine, and dancing on tables. In other words, a typical night out at Paris Fashion Week.

Read our profile on Pop Smoke and then be sure check out our new magazine featuring Quavo and the rest of the Migos.

Follow
Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…
For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy

You May Also Like

babu-frik-actress-kept-star-wars-crew-in-stitches-on-set-of-the-rise-of-skywalker

🔥Babu Frik Actress Kept Star Wars Crew In Stitches On Set Of The Rise Of Skywalker🔥

pop-smoke-and-quavo-live-their-best-lives-in-paris-in-their-‘shake-the-room’-video

Pop Smoke And Quavo Live Their Best Lives In Paris In Their ‘Shake The Room’ Video

30-years!-teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-creator-wants-to-stream-the-original-movie-with-you-on-monday

30 Years! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Creator Wants to Stream the Original Movie with You on Monday

poonam-pandey’s-controversies-which-are-too-sassy-to-take-care-of

Poonam Pandey’s Controversies WHICH ARE Too Sassy to take care of

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *