Watch the Off-White™ Produced Video for Pop Smoke and Quavo’s “Shake the Room”

The music video for Pop Smoke and Quavo’s “Shake the Room” is here, marking the inaugural Off-White™ International Rap Video Production Studio project. Watch below.

The song originally appeared on the late Brooklyn rapper’s final album, Meet the Woo 2, while the visuals were captured by Virgil Abloh and his cohorts shortly after the Off-White™ Men’s Fall/Winter 2020 runway presentation back in January. As for what goes down? Well, there are plenty of fast cars, red wine, and dancing on tables. In other words, a typical night out at Paris Fashion Week.

Read our profile on Pop Smoke and then be sure check out our new magazine featuring Quavo and the rest of the Migos.

