Watch The New Trailer For ‘The Big Show Show,’ Coming To Netflix April 6

Posted by — March 24, 2020
Last Summer, we found out that the Big Show, aka Paul Wight, would be starring in a new family sitcom from Netflix and WWE Studios. The Big Show Show features Wight as a fictionalized version of himself, with Allison Munn as his wife, and Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O’Briant as his daughters.
More recently, we learned that the series premieres April 6 on Netflix. That’s the Monday after WrestleMania, where we can only assume Big Show would have appeared to promote it and participate in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, if things were normal.
Now the first trailer has been released, and we know that the show also features Jaleel “Urkel” White as a friend of Big Show. Fellow retired wrestlers Mick Foley, Rikishi, and Mark Henry make a cameo appearance in the trailer, as does Netflix’s own Tan France, of Queer Eye and First in Fashion fame.

Big Show is a charismatic performer with good comic timing, but the show looks like pretty typical family sitcom fare — the trailer literally features a child saying “You go girl!” and then doing a dance — so you’re either the sort of person who’s up for watching that or you’re not. Personally I’ll probably check it out due to some combination of curiosity and quarantine, but don’t hold your breath for a “Best and Worst” column.
