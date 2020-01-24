watch-the-first-trailer-for-‘the-last-thing-he-wanted’

“No one’s been able to get a read on this guy. All we do know about him is when he shows up, it’s usually at the end of something, not the beginning.”

Those are the words to describe Ben Affleck’s character in the first trailer for “The Last Thing He Wanted,” a political drama/mystery from Dee Rees (“Mudbound”) that’s coming to Netflix in February.

Based on Joan Didion’s 1996 novel of the same name, “The Last Thing He Wanted” follows Washington Post reporter Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”), who quits her job and decamps to Florida to visit her ailing father, Richard (Willem Dafoe, “Spider-Man”), an aged gunrunner. Elena eventually becomes a pawn in a plot to covertly sell arms to rebels in Central America via the U.S. government. Affleck, meanwhile, plays Treat Morrison, a high-level government official who in Didion’s novel becomes romantically entangled with Hathaway’s character.

Also co-starring Toby Jones and Rosie Perez, “The Last Thing He Wanted” is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week. It will arrive Feb. 15 on Netflix.