watch-the-first-trailer-for-netflix’s-the-letter-for-the-king

If The Letter for the King sounds like a familiar title, it’s probably because Netflix’s latest fantasy foray is adapted from a 1962 Dutch novel of the same name by Tonke Dragt. Netflix’s six-episode adaptation follows a young knight named Tiuri (Amir Wilson) who embarks on fairly simple quest to deliver a secret letter to the king of his nation. On the way, though, Tiuri find himself at the center of a great prophecy about a rising hero who can defeat the ruthless prince who threatens to plunge the world into darkness. He must also combat with warring factions and determine what it means to be a true knight — and a true leader — if he plans to restore the kingdoms to peace. Will Tiuri find a way to save the realm? Or will the conquering prince bring the entire world to its destruction? The trailer offers many questions and few answers, but something tells us we should have a little faith in young Tiuri considering he seems to be just as good at attracting begrudging allies as he is ferocious enemies.

Ruby Serkis, Gjis Blom, and Thaddea Graham also star in The Letter for the King, which is created, written, and executive-produced by Will Davies. Paul Trijbits is also an executive producer on the series.The Letter for the King premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 20.Find out what other Netflix Originals are coming soon with this handy guide.

The Letter for the KingPhoto: Netflix