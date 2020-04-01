🔥Watch: The First 8 Minutes Of The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie🔥

If you’ve been looking forward to the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie, you don’t have to wait any longer, as the film is available to purchase in digital format as of yesterday. The decision to launch the video game adapation early was made due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forcing the closure of many theaters and pushing moviegoers to stay inside and practice social distancing.

If you’re still on the fence about the film, however, you can watch the first 8 minutes up above. You might just find that its adorable mascot and charming aesthetic wins you over rather quickly, too.

Sonic the Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular mascot as he adapts to his new home on Earth with his new friend Tom (James Marsden). The two team up to save the planet from certain world domination by the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). If you’ve ever played the game series or are simply looking for a good family-friendly movie night, Sonic the Hedgehog won’t disappoint – a sentiment echoed by We Got This Covered’s own Matt Donato in his review.

The film did well for itself at the box office, too, and is now the highest-grossing video game movie of all time in the U.S., which is quite the feat considering that adaptions of video games rarely see much success. Additionally, as to be expected these days, it promptly sparked talks of a sequel.

Sonic the Hedgehog will release on DVD/Blu-ray/4K on March 19th with plenty of special features, such as commentary from director Jeff Fowler and Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz, deleted scenes, a blooper reel that is almost guaranteed to be a riot, and plenty more. Don’t miss it.