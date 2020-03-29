Tara Sutaria made a stunning debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2. Her super hot and gorgeous over-the-top avatar in SOTY 2 was balanced out well with a rather cute girl-next-door character in Marjaavan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Tara Sutaria might be just two films old in the industry but it is to be noted that her journey started way back as a child artiste and she is a fine example of one of the modern-day ‘self-made’ stars. Multitalented in her own right, Tara’s also a fantastic singer and a dancer.

That’s why today we at IWMBuzz decided to show you an adorable video of Tara Sutaria dancing her heart out which is all about oozing cuteness. Check out the video below –