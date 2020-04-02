watch:-suresh-raina-greets-ms-dhoni-with-a-peck-on-his-neck,-csk-fans-go-berserk

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni greeted each other with a warm hug. © Twitter

The legend of MS Dhoni continues to grow every day at Chennai Super Kings. Referred to as ‘Thala’ by the CSK fans, Dhoni enjoys a fan following in Chennai that borders on fanaticism. The 38-year-old has not represented the country since India’s exit from the 50-over World Cup in England last year but received a hero’s welcome after reaching Chennai as numerous players began their preparations for the start of IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings’ official Twitter handle on Tuesday, posted a video of MS Dhoni being greeted by teammate Suresh Raina.The two have shared a close relationship, having been teammates in the Indian team as well as CSK for numerous years. So, it came as no surprise that Raina and Dhoni greeted each other with a warm hug but Raina went a step further and kissed Dhoni on his neck, sending CSK fans into a frenzy on Twitter.

Me3t and Gree7 – Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir. #StartTheWhistlespic.twitter.com/sJz77Nnakr

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 3, 2020

CSK fans were in euphoria after seeing the bonhomie between ‘Thala and Chinna Thala’ — the names given to Dhoni and Raina by the CSK faithful.

Thala & Chinna Thalapic.twitter.com/uN3J61ccVw

—(@Rowdy_3_) March 3, 2020

This hugpic.twitter.com/ByHcNbKHp7

— chakri naidu nandyala (@Msdian245) March 3, 2020

The kind of content I am here for !!! #WhistlePodu for this #Yellove’ly [email protected] @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/NC2qTzwpHz

— Swetha Harini(@Swez_S) March 3, 2020

Reunion pic.twitter.com/YWukbShYqe

— (@aswanth_nani) March 3, 2020

Goosebumps

— CSK Official FC(@DaddyOfKhabri) March 3, 2020

Webare so happy…… Thala and chinna thala is back…. pic.twitter.com/hfr374uOTZ

— Dhanush… (@Dhanush57574445) March 3, 2020

Anbana vannakam thalaiva pic.twitter.com/FCFxeNkCft

— shakthi (@shakthie) March 3, 2020

#Thala & #ChinnaThala#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Y3VDUMCYWM

— Dhanush Karthi 5.O (@itz__Dhanush) March 3, 2020

YAYYY! Finally pic.twitter.com/MKyhOW92J6

—(@itisrimathi) March 3, 2020

Dhoni also got a rapturous welcome when he walked to the nets and began some batting practice.

A grand waltz to take guard! #StartTheWhistles #SuperTrainingpic.twitter.com/tQbDqqnmT2

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 2, 2020

Chennai Super Kings will start their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.After Mumbai Indians, who have won four IPL trophies, CSK are the second most successful IPL side with three title wins.Last year, they suffered a narrow defeat in the summit clash and would want to go all the way this season. CSK have retained their core group of players in their squad for the upcoming season.In the auction, CSK spent big to avail the services of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Apart from Chawla, CSK have also brought in Josh Hazlewood and Tom Curran in the annual auction held in December last year.