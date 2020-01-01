watch:-sukhoi-30s,-rafale-take-to-skies-in-air-force’s-new-year-video

Air Force New Year Video: Sukhoi-30s and Rafale jets are seen taking to skies.

New Delhi:

Summing up an average day in the life of a soldier, the Air Force has tweeted a video paying tribute to the men and women in uniform where Sukhoi-30s and Rafale jets are seen taking to skies. Among the myriad challenges faced by soldiers, braving tough weather conditions and defying the enemy are just some of them, the video shows as the Air Force sends across New Year’s greetings.

“Love for the nation turns fears into passion, enthusiasm to defeat enemies,” the narrator in nearly two-minute long clip explains, as visuals play out showing a typical day in the life of a soldier.

Soldiers are seen training in tough terrains, flying fighter jets in the clip that sums up how they embody the five elements – Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Ether.

— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 31, 2019

“Vayu Sena ka jawan aadi hai, ant nahi hai (An IAF soldier is the beginning, not the end),” the narrator concludes, asserting that “defying death is a habit”

The video tweeted last night has been liked by over 4,000 times. “Indian Air Force wishes all a very Happy New Year 2020,” reads the post.