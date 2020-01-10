watch:-‘sleeping-beauty’-proposal-at-coolidge-corner-theatre-goes-viral

Lee Loechler’s marriage proposal to his “high school sweetheart” Sthuthi David just went viral.

A filmmaker, Loechler wrote in an Instagram post how he spent six months working with Australian illustrator and character designer Kayla Coombs to animate himself and his David into “Sleeping Beauty,” her favorite movie.

Loechler turned to Brookline’s historic Coolidge Corner Theatre for help screening his rendition of the classic — in which he altered Prince Phillip’s and Princess Aurora’s facial features in one pivotal scene to look a little more like himself and David — on Dec. 30, according to the theater’s website. During the scene where Prince Phillip has just awoken Aurora with a kiss, the prince produces a ring on screen.

Just as soon as it’s presented, the prince seemingly throws it into the audience — where Loechler caught it mid-air and got down on one knee, with fellow movie-goers clapping in the background.

“I love you with my whole heart, including all of its ventricles, atriums, valves,” he said to David, before mentioning to everyone else in the theater, “She’s a cardiologist.”

Then he popped the question, “Will you live happily ever after with me?” David responded yes, and while everyone cheered, the three fairies from the original “Sleeping Beauty” celebrated on screen.

Loechler managed to keep the proposal a secret with the help of some strangers from Reddit to hide his family and friends filling the theater.

The video has racked up more than 2 million views in just a single day since Loechler posted it on YouTube Jan. 9.

“The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded,” he wrote in his post, “was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together.”