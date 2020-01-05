watch-sky-over-auckland-turn-orange-from-bushfires-raging-in-australia

New Zealand skies turned orange from bushfires in Australia on Sunday.

Crowds took to social media to share images of orange skies seen across Auckland, in North Island, more than 1,243 miles away from the southeast coast bushfires in Australia.

Resident, Zimena Dormer-Didovich told Reuters that her 14-year-old asthmatic son was feeling the effects of the haze.

“It’s very unsettling to see this. I can’t imagine what the Australians just be experiencing.” said Dormer-Didovich.

Local police have asked residents to stop calling the nation’s emergency hotline to report the issue.