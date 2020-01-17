Watch | Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday with rumored girlfriend Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra ringed in his 34th birthday on Thursday. The actor hosted a birthday bash at his residence with industry buddies – Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Milap Zaveri and of course his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

Fans have been pouring their best wishes for the actor and have also been circulating his birthday pictures and videos on social media. In one of the videos, we spotted the ‘Ek Villain’ actor cutting his three birthday cakes while friends sing a birthday song for him in the background.

Sidharth’s fans have given us a sneak peek into the star-studded birthday celebration. One of the pictures shows Sidharth with cake smudged on his cheeks. Another shows him posing with friends Rakul Preet Singh and Milap Zaveri. We also find the actor getting clicked with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

Sidharth and Kiara were recently spotted returning from their holiday. The rumoured couple posted their holiday pictures but did not pose together. However, it was quite an easy guess that the two were together on the vacation as we could spot similar backgrounds in the pictures.

Sidharth and Kiara have also been spotted innumerable times hanging out together in the city but the couple has never come out in open about their relationship.

Prior to Kiara Advani, Sidharth has also been rumoured to be dating Jacqueline Fernandez but his relationship with Alia Bhatt was the longest and the two have also been open about the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is currently gearing up for his next release Shershaah. Directed by Vishnuvardhan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film is slated for 2020 release. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, where the actor plays the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, an Indian Army Officer for which Sidharth is also said to have undergone military training for a couple of months.