watch:-shaheen-bagh-protesters-question-srk’s-silence-on-caa-and-nrc-by-singing-‘shah-rukh-ho-gaya-begana-sanam’

At the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, protesters expressed resentment towards Shah Rukh Khan for his silence on the issue with their rendition of his popular song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam’.
In a video shared by a Twitter users, two youths can be seen singing in front of a crowd of seated demonstrators, “Tujhe dekha toh yeh jaana sanam/ Shah Rukh ho gaya begana sanam/ Ab yahan se kahan jaye hum/ Akele kagaz kaise dikhayenge hum.” They also sang, “Hai lad Raha, hai marr raha, khamosh tu hai kyun khada.”
Here is the video
#ShaheenBagh sends its love to SRK in a way never seen before:
Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam,
Shahrukh hogaya begaana sanam
Somebody please show this to @iamsrk
. #ShaheenBaghProtest#ShaheenBaugpic.twitter.com/knXQL3W7vG
— Md Mubashshir Naseer (@Mubashshir_N) January 9, 2020
Ever since agitations and protests against the government’s new legislation erupted nationwide, neither of the three Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir — have addressed the issue or spoken about the violence against students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University campuses.
Many other Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrrana, Swara Bhasker, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn, among others have either expressed a strong stand or have released a sanitised neutral statement. Just a week ago, Deepika Padukone visited JNU and joined the protesting students and left after 10 minutes. She left without saying anything, however, she was photographed meeting JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence that took place at the university.
The Zero actor has mostly stayed away from commenting on any political issue, possibly due to the backlash he received after he said in a 2015 interview that there was extreme intolerance in the country.
Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 19: 23: 09 IST
