WATCH | Sara Ali Khan’s this gesture towards Salman Khan wins internet

Who is Sara Ali Khan?













Sara Ali Khan has impressed her fans time and again with her humble and polite nature and how graciously she carries herself. In spite, belonging from a royal background and with fame to her name already, the 24-year-old actress has always been poised and down to earth in her approach.

The Simmba actress recently gave her fans a glimpse of her ‘nawaabi tehzeeb‘ when she met Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and in no time the video received applauds and praises from fans all over. In the video, Sara is seen doing the classic aadaab, a gesture where you greet someone who is an elderly figure.

Salman Khan and Sara Ali Khan

In an age where millennials greet everyone with a ‘hello’ and ‘hi’, Sara showed that she is still deep-rooted to the culture and tradition. The young actress, along with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, was at the Bigg Boss 13 set to promote the upcoming film.

When Sara met Salman, after exchanging smiles the young lady happily greeted the Khan and got engaged in a fun banter. Check out the video posted by Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen together in their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2020. The trailer of the same was recently released and it received a mixed bunch of responses from fans. Love Aaj Kal 2020 is a sequel to 2007 release Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Love Aaj Kal 2020 is directed by Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan.