WATCH | Sara Ali Khan once again falls prey to crazy fan’s obsession, tries to kiss her hand

Sara Ali KhanInstagram

If there’s any star kid who has always been very warm and welcoming to her fans, you can’t think of any other than Sara Ali Khan. But most of the times, fans tend to cross their limits while approaching her. So when a fan walked up to Saif Ali Khan’s daughter to click a selfie, he tried to kiss her hand which left Sara utterly shocked.

Sara, being a fitness freak, is often seen hitting the gym and shutterbugs wait for her to come out after completing her workout sessions. As usual, Sara carried a wide smile on her face while greeting the photographers outside the gym. She also posed for photographs before getting inside her car.

Crazy fan crosses his limits

Watching Sara sweetly obliging for photographs, her fans soon got her surrounded, took out their mobile phones and started clicking selfies with her. One of her fans went ahead and shook her hand. But to Sara’s surprise, the fan went on to kiss her hand. Luckily, Sara’s bodyguard was there to shoo him off and pushed him away from the actress. Sara, however, remained calm and continued to oblige her fans with selfies.

Fans obsession on a rise

This is not the first time Sara Ali Khan had to bear with the antics of her crazy fans. Last year in November, when Sara was spotted at the Mumbai airport, a fan stood very close to her and dared to wrap his hand around her waist while clicking a selfie. Sara was taken aback by the fans’ inappropriate gesture and even gave him a cold stare during that moment. The actress may have been in a state of shock but she kept her composure and even obliged him with a selfie before heading towards her car.

Sara Ali KhanInstagram

Many people on social media have shown their outrage against the growing obsession of fans towards their favourite Bollywood stars. And even now, netizens condemned the act of such fans who often cross their limits.

Take a look.