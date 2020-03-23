watch:-rohit-sharma-shares-adorable-video-of-daughter-samaira-playing-cricket

Rohit Shamra shared a video with his daughter Samaira on Instagram. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma, India’s limited-over vice-captain, shared a cute video of his daughter Samaira playing cricket at home. In the video shared on Instagram, Rohit Sharma can be seen helping Samaira hit the ball with a bat. The ball looked to be bowled by a family member. After hitting the ball, Rohit Sharma can be seen cheering for his daughter along with other family members. Rohit Sharma, like many other sports personalities, is spending time with his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Watch Video:

Sharma has been out of action after he injured his calf during the final T20 International match of the series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma was rested for the three-match One-day International series against South Africa as well. In Sharma’s absence, Prithvi Shaw was selected as Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner. However, the series was called off as a precaution against the coronavirus scare.Rohit Sharma will next be seen leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians if the cash-rich league begins after April 15. In last year’s IPL, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fourth title making them the most successful team in the tournament history. He played 15 games and managed to score 405 runs at an average of 28.92 and managing a strike rate of 128.57.Earlier, the IPL was scheduled to begin on March 29, 2020. However, it was postponed as a safety measure to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country.