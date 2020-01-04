watch:-‘protective’-ranbir-kapoor-turns-‘shield’-for-alia-bhatt-as-the-duo-get-mobbed

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia BhattInstagram

Is there anything that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which doesn’t make us believe in love stories? Not really! After a romantic getaway in Bangkok, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came back to the country. However, the duo got mobbed by a sea of fans at the Mumbai airport.

A video on Instagram has shown that as soon as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came out of the airport, excited fans rushed to take their pictures and click selfies with them. Alia Bhatt looked uncomfortable and flabbergasted by such a huge group of people. While the security personnel came to their rescue and made sure they were seated in their car safely, it was Ranbir Kapoor’s gesture that bowled us over.

Ranbir Kapoor immediately turned into a protective shield for Alia and way for her to move ahead. He also kept his hands around Alia to make sure there are no inappropriate touches. While Alia Bhatt was spotted in a uber chic khaki pants and jacket, Ranbir was in his trademark blue t shirt. He can also be seen wearing a blue cap with a pair of stylish shades.

Alia Bhatt about her crush in Bollywood

It was during the filming of their film, Brahmastra, that the duo came together and eventually fell-in-love. Alia Bhatt was recently asked about her crush in the industry and Alia, as expected, took Ranbir’s name. She reportedly said that she met Ranbir when she was 11-years-old. She had auditioned for ‘Black’ and since then she had a crush on him. The actress also revealed that when he came in ‘Saawariya’, she had already seen him.

Talking to GQ in an interview, Ranbir had opened up about dating Alia for the first time. He had said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”