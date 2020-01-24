Watch | Priyanka Chopra rubs Manish Malhotra the wrong way at Umang 2020

Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick JonasTwitter

Among a slew of Bollywood celebrities that glittered at the Umang 2020, the annual Mumbai Police show, were Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and others. However, it is Priyanka Chopra who has grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons.

A video of Priyanka greeting Bollywood celebrities has been doing the rounds of social media. In the video, Priyanka can be seen sharing hugs and handshakes with her industry friends who were seated in the front row. However, Priyanka’s royal snub to ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra became the talking point.

Seated, in the front row, were Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Diana Penty, Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Tabu. While Priyanka walked with a smiling face greeting one celebrity after another, the Quantico star skipped Manish Malhotra and walked passed him to greet Shilpa.

While all this was happening, Tabu’s dramatic expressions to Priyanka’s awkward gesture caught everyone’s attention on social media. It was quite evident that Tabu was forcing her smile upon Priyanka and didn’t look happy about it. The video is now being widely circulated on social media platforms.

Many people have been wondering why would such a celebrity like Priyanka Chopra rub one of her closest friends like Manish Malhotra the wrong way. Take a look.

At Umang 2020, B-Town stars attend the entertainment night every year as a mark of appreciation for and respect to the police force, for their service to the city.

Salman made a dapper appearance in black suit. Katrina looked gorgeous in a light-coloured sari while Priyanka made a stunning statement in a blue saree.

Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, who came with her father Chunky Pandey, were also on the guest list, as were Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in red. She arrived with her father, producer Boney Kapoor.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Manisha Koirala were spotted flashing smiles for the camera. The two actresses were seen bonding at the event.

Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Jeetendra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Subhash Ghai, Pritam Chakraborty, Kailash Kher, Armaan Malik and Sajid Nadiadwala were also spotted at the event.

(With IANS Inputs)