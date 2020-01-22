watch:-police-looking-to-id-suspect-in-dorchester-jewelry-store-smash-and-grab

Boston police are attempting to identify a man who used a hammer to shatter a jewelry case at a Dorchester store and then grabbed a handful of jewelry before fleeing the scene.
The incident, as 7News reported, happened around 5: 40 p.m. on Monday. Boston police told Boston.com Wednesday morning that the investigation remained active.
WCVB reported the man got away with about $50,000 worth of jewelry.
#BostonPolice searching for suspect after a bold smash and grab at a #Dorchester jewelry store. Latest tonight #WBZ #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/cLPXFVgtLB
— Jim Smith (@JimSmith_WBZ) January 22, 2020
Close
Boston.com Today
Sign up for Boston.com Today to get the headlines delivered to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!