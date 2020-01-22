Home NEWS Watch: Police looking to ID suspect in Dorchester jewelry store smash-and-grab

Boston police are attempting to identify a man who used a hammer to shatter a jewelry case at a Dorchester store and then grabbed a handful of jewelry before fleeing the scene.

The incident, as 7News reported, happened around 5: 40 p.m. on Monday. Boston police told Boston.com Wednesday morning that the investigation remained active.

WCVB reported the man got away with about $50,000 worth of jewelry.

#BostonPolice searching for suspect after a bold smash and grab at a #Dorchester jewelry store. Latest tonight #WBZ #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/cLPXFVgtLB

— Jim Smith (@JimSmith_WBZ) January 22, 2020

