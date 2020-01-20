watch:-peter-dinklage-thanks-people-of-northern-ireland-as-he-picks-up-sag-award







Peter Dinklage accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Game of Thrones’ onstage during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner)

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has used his Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech to thank the people of Northern Ireland for “putting up” during his time filming the hit fantasy series.

Dinklage won outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his Game Of Thrones swansong. This was his first win in the category, despite being a six-time nominee.

Dinklage played Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic, which came to an end last year after eight award-winning seasons.

The 50-year-old beat Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us, David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things, and stars of The Morning Show, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, for the coveted prize.

In his acceptance speech, Dinklage’s first acknowledgement went to Northern Ireland people.

“I would like to thank the people of Northern Ireland who put up with us for nine years,” he said.

He went on to thank the Game of Thrones cast and crew for “putting up with each other for nine years” before thanking his wife, Erica Schmidt, for uprooting her life and moving to Northern Ireland.

The actor said: “Finally and most importantly, I’d like to thank my wife who put up with me for more than nine years and lived in a place far away from home but made it home because we were together. Thank you.”

Dinklage was also nominated alongside his Game of Thrones cast mates for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, but lost out to Netflix’s The Crown.

The actor was in illustrious company at the awards where he won alongside a host of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

In the film categories, Joaquin Phoenix boosted his Oscars credentials with a best actor win for his portrayal of a troubled loner in Joker, while Renee Zellweger did likewise by winning best actress for Judy.

Former husband and wife Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were both among the winners while The Irishman’s Robert De Niro was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Pitt, 56, continued his awards season hot streak when picking up the outstanding supporting actor prize for his portrayal of an ageing stuntman in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

His ex-wife and fellow A-lister Aniston won the female actor in a drama series prize for The Morning Show, her first SAG since she starred in Friends.

“What? Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable, what a room,” she said, after beating British trio Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer.

The SAG Awards, celebrating both TV and film, are voted for by actors, with the event one of the final major ceremonies before the Academy Awards.

