WATCH | Parth Samthaan’s adorable dance with his mother is winning the internet

Top 5 Bollywood controversies of 2019













Unlike most of the celebrities, who took off on luxurious holidays to welcome the New Year, Parth Samthaan choose to celebrate the day in his hometown in Pune.

Parth Samthaaninstagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor took to his Instagram to share a video of him dancing with his mother and celebrating the New Year. “My way to celebrate new years … #merimaa There are some days when they need us the most. HAPPY NEW YEAR !! Happy #2020 ……Bless you with all the happiness and health,” he wrote.

The adorable mother-son video is winning the Internet as fans can’t stop praising Parth for his sweet gesture.

Parth’s personal life

The hunk is currently in a happy space. After buying a house in Mumbai last year, he also bought himself a swanky four-wheeler.

About his love life, Parth was rumoured to be dating his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandes. Their breakup sent shock waves among their fans as they were head over heels in love with each other. However, a few months ago reports suggested that the actors have reconciled and are giving their relationship another chance.

Parth’s professional life

Parth, who plays the lead role of Anurag Basu in the hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, feels no pressure while essaying a character that become extremely popular in the original version. “I just approached it as my own character and gave it my 100 per cent. The idea was to play the part with full conviction. I have had the same approach for every character I have played so far,” he said in an interview with Bombay Times.

Besides the daily soap, Parth recently ventured into the digital space with ALTBalaji’s Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu where he plays a never-played-before role of a gangster.