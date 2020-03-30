Watch Now: Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha's amazing 'SEXY and HOT' transformation PICS

Sriti Jha the talented actress has gone on to win the love of her fans and TV viewing audience for her great acting talent. She is presently seen in Kumkum Bhagya the Zee TV show.

But what adds a special feather in her cap is that she has never shied away from doing what her heart tells her.

She is an inspirational talker. She’s a fashion diva who does not think twice to flaunt her beauty and grace in the best way possible.

She has had an amazing transformation from being a spectacles girl next door in her teens to what she looks like now.

Check out the amazing transformation of Sriti and you will be in aww!!

