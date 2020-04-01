Watch NOW: Drashti Dhami shares a passionate KISS with hubby

Contents
Check out Drashti Dhami and hubby Neeraj’s adorable picture
Drashti Dhami and hubby Neeraj Khemka have won our hearts with their strong bond. They are perfect soulmates to each other.
The two are often seen sharing PDA moments with fans. Today is Neeraj’s birthday, the pretty wife Drashti took to Instagram and wished her hubby. She posted a picture of the two while kissing each other on the streets.
Awww! Check out the adorable picture