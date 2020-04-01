Watch NOW: Drashti Dhami shares a passionate KISS with hubby

Drashti Dhami and hubby Neeraj Khemka have won our hearts with their strong bond. They are perfect soulmates to each other.

The two are often seen sharing PDA moments with fans. Today is Neeraj’s birthday, the pretty wife Drashti took to Instagram and wished her hubby. She posted a picture of the two while kissing each other on the streets.

Awww! Check out the adorable picture