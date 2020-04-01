Watch Now: Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai's STUNNING TRANSFORMATION

Rashami Desai has been a popular name in the TV industry for quite some time now but being away from limelight for a long time didn’t help her cause.

But Bigg Boss 13 was the icing in the cake that Rashami was looking forward to and it not only rejunvinated her personality but also her antics in the show helped her earn a new niche of fans. Add to that, her sweet and sour relationship with Siddharth Shukla during the show, everything added to the fire in the chemistry. But ever wondered how and where it all started for Rashami? How she used to look earlier and how she has had a transformation to where she is now and how she looks now? Well, she is giving a sneak peek into her journey herself with this throwback photo.

Check out –