Watch: North Korea state TV broadcasts Kim Jong-un riding white horse into the mountains

Mary Smith
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has been spotted riding his white horse into the mountains once again.

Similar trips have preceded major policy decisions, and experts think 2020 could herald a return to long-range missile launches or other weapons tests.

Kim says North Korea has a “new strategic weapon”, and insists there is no longer reason for Pyongyang to be bound by a self-imposed suspension on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests – the strongest indication yet that the North could resume the major testing it suspended over two years ago in the run-up to diplomacy talks with the U.S.

Yet President Donald Trump said he felt assured that Kim would stay true to his promises to denuclearise.

