WATCH | Mukesh Ambani introduces Radhika Merchant as new members in Ambani family

Not many people knew about Radhika Merchant until the news of her engagement to Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, had surfaced on the internet in 2018. Since then, Radhika is almost the part of the Ambani family and is often termed as Ambani’s would-be-choti bahu by the media. And now, it looks like Mukesh Ambani is also ready to officially welcome Radhika into the family as he introduced the latter as a part of the Ambanis at a New Year celebration event in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, Mukesh Ambani can be seen interacting with the employees of Reliance Industries wishing them a happy new year. “To my dearest Reliance family in Jamnagar. A very Happy New Year to all of you. I’ve always considered the entire Reliance family as my family and 2019 was a special year for us we added to our family. Akash and Isha got both married,” Ambani said while addressing the audience.

Mukesh Ambani then asked his children Akash and Isha to come forward with their respective spouses Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal and wish the Reliance family in Jamnagar a happy new year. “Akash and Shloka please come and wish everybody, Ambani tells his children.

As both couples Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta take the centre of the stage, Mukesh Ambani then calls his youngest son Anant Ambani to come forward with his girlfriend Radhika Merchant. And the moment Ambani called Anant and Radhika to share the stage with the rest of the family members including Nita Ambani, the audience broke out with loud cheer as a gesture to welcome the new member in the family.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and his wife Shaila Merchant and has worked as a Sales Executive for a real estate firm that designs luxury homes after completing her graduation from the New York University in 2017.

Looking at Mukesh Ambani’s way of introducing his family, it looks like the wedding bells for Anant and Radhika may soon start ringing in the Ambani and Merchant family.

