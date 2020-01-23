watch:-miss-americana-trailer-sees-taylor-swift’s-moment-of-political-awakening,-attempts-to-break-the-‘nice-girl’-image

Netflix has released the trailer of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated documentary Miss Americana. The film, which gets its title from Swift’s track ‘Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince’ from her seventh album Lover, will premiere on 23 January at the 2020 Sundance Festival.
Taylor Swift in a still from the Miss Americana trailer | Twitter
Directed by Lara Wilson, the film chronicles the shift in Swift’s career when she turned into an apolitical polite pop star to an outright activist. The documentary trailer opens with the singer and songwriter in a candid behind-the-scenes footage as she quips, “Throughout my whole career label executives would just say: ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and says and waves and says thank you.’ I became the person everyone wanted me to be.”
According to Variety, the documentary will prominently focus on singer’s political awakening and her decision to break away from media’s expectations to not express her opinions, be polite and smile. The trailer seems to include private footage from the year she withdrew from the public eye, before she released her 2017 album ‘Reputation’. “No one physically saw me for a year. And that’s what I thought they wanted,” Swift says in the clip. “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore, and it was my own doing.”
The documentary will also look into her highly publicised – and criticised – break ups with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, as well as share a glimpse into her current relationship with Joe Alwyn.
Check out the trailer here
Miss Americana – Official Trailer · It’s been a long time coming ✨ Out in select theaters and on @NetflixFilm January 31https://t.co/Ot56y6jnCs pic.twitter.com/lGp1mDvBJI
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 22, 2020
The Sundance festival describes the documentary as “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life.”
The revealing film also includes a new song that Swift wrote, inspired by the Midterm elections. The tune, titled ‘Only The Young’, will play during the credits of the documentary, writes Variety.
Miss Americana is set to premiere on Netflix on 31 January.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 12: 39: 05 IST
Top Stories
-
Despite keeping mum on CAA and NRC, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP may find favour among Delhi Muslims for education reforms, power subsidy
-
‘Kamal Nath will be dragged out by collar if he addresses rally in Delhi’: Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams Congress for naming MP CM star campaigner for polls
-
Woman IPS officer alleges Assam Rifles personnel molested, assaulted her; force denies charge, accuses her of misuse of power
-
Coronavirus spreads from China, infects at least 500, scientists see grim reminders of SARS, MERS
-
Australian Open 2020: Sania Mirza retires mid-way into women’s doubles first round clash due to calf injury
-
Kabir Khan on Amazon Prime Video show The Forgotten Army, his cricket drama 83 and the nexus between history and politics
-
At Kolkata’s Park Circus Maidan, how a homemaker’s call to resist CAA-NRC blossomed into a protest
-
Watch: Spoken word poet Jurczok 1001’s verses take on the media, politics and fake news
-
Markets open in green: Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty 70 points up; L&T, Axis Bank rally 3% in opening trade