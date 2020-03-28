watch-midland-cover-joe-exotic’s-‘i-saw-a-tiger’-from-netflix’s-batsh*t-new-show-‘tiger-king’

Netflix binging is at an all-time high due to a self-imposed quarantine and recommendations of social distancing due to the spread of COVID-19 and the Coronavirus pandemic that’s currently sweeping America. One show that is quickly becoming the most-talked about, batsh*t new addition to Netflix’s offerings is Tiger King, a true crime series that apparently goes wildly off the rails.

The show centers closely around the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka aspiring country singer Joe Exotic, and the music that he performs is already getting covered by musicians who are cooped up at home and eager to engage with the cultural conversation. Yesterday, Midland managed to get their members together to cut a version of the song via quarantine, and it’s a campy tribute to the original.

Vocalist Mark Wystrach, guitarist Jess Carson, and bassist Cameron Duddy are joined by guitarist Luke Cutchen,drummer Robbie Crowell, steel guitarist Phillip Sterk, and keys player Jeff Adamcyzk each cut their parts remotely and pieced it together for their version of the song. And yes, that is a stuffed tiger occupying one of the video frames.

So far, Tiger King has been so popular that its caught the attention of Cardi B, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these songs begin to make their way into popular culture in an even bigger way during this quarantine. Midland just got their first — watch the cover above.