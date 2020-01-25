watch-mick-jagger-play-a-shady-art-dealer-in-‘the-burnt-orange-heresy’-trailer

Mick Jagger is set to appear in the forthcoming movie The Burnt Orange Heresy, playing an underhanded art dealer.

The role is his first significant film part since he featured in The Man From Elysian Fields in 2001.

Although the movie premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, a trailer has only just been released.

In it, Jagger’s character, Joseph Cassidy, is seen trying to persuade art critic James Figueras (Claes Bang) to steal a painting from reclusive artist Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland).

According to a synopsis, “Soon, James’ greed and ambition get the better of him, and he finds himself caught in a web of his own making.” Watch the trailer below now.

The Burnt Orange Heresy will be released in the US on March 6. No UK release date has been set at present.

Earlier this month (January 5), a collection of rare and unpublished Rolling Stones recordings were published to YouTube before being mysteriously removed within hours.

According to Variety, the publishing of the tracks might have been an attempt to avoid EU copyright laws and keep them out of the public domain on the 50th anniversary of their creation.

Last year, The Rolling Stones were forced to postpone a number of shows after Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery. He returned to the stage for the first time in June, as the band toured the US.

Before picking up where they left off, Jagger shared a video of himself dancing in a rehearsal studio to show fans he was in good form after his operation.