watch-michael-stipe-unveil-demo-of-new-song-‘no-time-for-love-like-now’

Michael Stipe continues to share music with fans during his self-isolation as the former R.E.M. singer has unveiled an in-the-works new song titled “No Time for Love Like Now.”

“First take!” Stipe said of the version posted on YouTube Saturday. “This is the demo track.”

As Stipe noted, “No Time for Love Like Now” is a collaboration with the National’s Aaron Dessner, with the singer delivering the potential lyrics while the instrumental track emanates from his laptop speakers.

If and when its officially released, “No Time for Love Like Now” would mark Stipe’s third solo song in recent months, following “Your Capricious Soul” and “Drive to the Ocean.”

With Stipe and millions more self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, R.E.M.’s apocalyptic 1987 hit “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” has reentered the singles charts. However, the singer recently updated the track and turned it into a COVID-19 safety video.

Message from Michael… Longer version on https://t.co/UXmfpJhgaJ pic.twitter.com/0LSWqTU6Eq

— R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) March 18, 2020