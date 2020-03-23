watch-mark-ruffalo-star-opposite-himself-in-‘i-know-this-much-is-true’-trailer

HBO has released the first official trailer for upcoming series I Know This Much Is True. The six-episode limited series, which premieres April 27th, stars Mark Ruffalo as identical twins.

The series is based on Wally Lamb’s 1998 novel of the same name and follows two brothers, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, who are both dealing with mental illness, with one a paranoid schizophrenia. The official synopsis notes, “A family saga, it tells a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.” The trailer expands on the earlier teaser, which was released earlier this month, showcasing the brothers’ struggle to remain connected during difficult times. It hits on the same heart-breaking tone as the novel and the trailer indicates the series will remain true to the original source material.

Ruffalo stars alongside Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn and Aisling Franciosi. All six episodes were written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, who is best known for 2010’s Blue Valentine and 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines.