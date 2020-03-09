watch:-manchester-united’s-mctominay-scores-ridiculous-goal-after-mistake-by-city’s-goalkeeper

Scott McTominay won’t forget what he did on Sunday for Manchester United. The Scotland international played a large part in his team’s 2-0 make an impression on Manchester City in the Manchester derby, scoring the next goal in the 96th minute to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive while also staying on Chelsea’s heels. Because the match was winding down, City wanted an equalizer desperately. Ederson, City’s goalkeeper, gained possession in the box and attemptedto throw a ball to Benjamin Mendy who was simply prepared to help with one last attacking chance. Ederson, who did poorly on the opening goal also, put a touch too much on his throw because the ball fell to McTominay about 40 yards out. There, the 23-year-old midfielder took one touch and sent a curving ball in to the net before Ederson could easily get back position. Have a look: That’s some hit from the confident rising star. He’s got to aim outside the goal and allow it curve in just because a direct hit with the laces probably wouldn’t supply the desired accuracy. He took it sufficient reason for class decisively.You can’t put an excessive amount of blame on Ederson, though, as your final whistle incoming at any second. His misread it, but he’ll bounce back, so when will City regardless of the team’s third loss to United on the growing season.

It is a night to forget for Manchester City’s top goalkeeper, but also for United it could just be your day that turned the Red Devils’ season around.