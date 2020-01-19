watch:-man-uses-plane’s-air-vent-to-dry-shoe,-stinks-up-the-internet

He can be seen trying to dry one of his shoes by holding it under the plane’s air vent.

New Delhi:

A passenger aboard a plane had the most revolting idea to dry out his shoe — using the air vent on the flight.

A short video clip of the passenger is doing the rounds on social media where he can be seen trying to dry one of his shoes by holding it under the plane’s air vent.

Passenger Shaming, an account on Instagram that calls out passengers for their odd behaviour on flights, shared it on their feed. The account keeps sharing different clips and it’s hard to unsee the images of barefoot passengers propping their feet on their TV screens or on the seat in front of them, or the kind of weird items people put in the seatback pockets.

This particular clip of the seated passenger garnered over 3.07 lakh views and tons of comments. “So yeah, this zero self-awareness nonsense is happening…again… #PLEASESTOP,” the caption read.

The post is now viral on social media, leading to some jokes and memes.

“Ewww. I still can’t believe how many people are so rude and disgusting. Imagine years prior to all the cell phones,” a user wrote in the comments below the video.

“Someone please do this next to me so I can commit assault on a plane,” says an Instagram user.

“Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent throughout the cabin? Look no further,” says another.

A post read: “That’s a new one. Now I’ll have to clean that part as well!!”

“Are you freaking kidding me???” asked one user.

Click for more trending news