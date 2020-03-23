watch-lovebirds-shawn-mendes-and-camila-cabello-give-no-contact-coronavirus-global-citizen-concert-as-they-self-isolate-together



Source: Global Citizen/YouTube

It’s hard to believe there was a time when people doubted that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had a real relationship. After they recorded their top-selling song “Señorita” there were some who thought their paparazzi shots holding hands and kissing were just a publicity stunt, but there’s nothing like staying together during a Coronavirus pandemic to prove the love is real. And if Camila’s and Shawn’s body language, passionate looks they give each other, and their definitive chemistry aren’t enough to convince you, watching the two give a concert while social distancing from everyone but each other should silence the critics once and for all. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave a Together at Home (#togetherathome) concert through Global Citizen.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe many celebrities are doing what they love to do more than anything else in the world — share their gifts with others. While concerts have been canceled as people can no longer safely gather in large groups, many musicians, singers, DJs, and actors are connecting with their fans in new ways. The Together at Home concerts are catching on and there’s no question that Camila’s and Shawn’s fans were thrilled to see them perform together.

What many people couldn’t get over is how much love that Camila and Shawn have for each other resonated between them and out to their fans.

Shawn played his acoustic guitar while the couple sang in perfect harmony and yes — they performed “Señorita.” You may see the live concert Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave via Global Citizen in the video player below.

The Coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in its attack across the world and many people were taken by surprise to have their lives swiftly upended by a virus practically overnight. The virus is new and at this point, it is unclear if there will be any long-term effects from having the virus and beating it. It is believed; however, that the virus will act like other viruses, meaning once you beat it, you will have immunity to it.

For those who are trapped inside or out of work, taking a break from self-isolation and social distancing to engage with others across the world for a concert like the one that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave can be healing to the soul.

What do you think about Shawn Mendes’ and Camila Cabello’s concert?



