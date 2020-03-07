watch-liverpool-vs.-bournemouth:-tv-channel,-live-stream-info,-start-time

Who’s PlayingBournemouth @ LiverpoolCurrent Records: Bournemouth 7-15-6; Liverpool 26-1-1What to Know Bournemouth will head off to play at Anfield to try and steal back a positive result from Liverpool after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 7: 30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Bournemouth hasn’t won a contest against Liverpool since Dec. 4 of 2016, but they’ll be looking to end the drought. On Saturday, Bournemouth and Chelsea tied 2-2, good for one point each. Meanwhile, the Reds ended up a good deal behind Watford when they played on Saturday, losing 3-0. After their draw, Bournemouth will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We’ll see if Liverpool is willing to oblige them.How To WatchWho: Liverpool vs. BournemouthWhen: Saturday at 7: 30 a.m. ETWhere: AnfieldTV: NBC Sports NetworkOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryLiverpool have won five out of their last eight games against Bournemouth.Dec 07, 2019 – Liverpool 3 vs. Bournemouth 0Feb 09, 2019 – Liverpool 3 vs. Bournemouth 0Dec 08, 2018 – Liverpool 4 vs. Bournemouth 0Apr 14, 2018 – Liverpool 3 vs. Bournemouth 0Dec 17, 2017 – Liverpool 4 vs. Bournemouth 0Apr 05, 2017 – Bournemouth 2 vs. Liverpool 2Dec 04, 2016 – Bournemouth 4 vs. Liverpool 3Dec 03, 2016 – Bournemouth 4 vs. Liverpool 3