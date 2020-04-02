WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing

Posted by — April 2, 2020
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 05: 25 PM EDT
/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 05: 27 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) –The White House coronavirus task force will hold their daily briefing Thursday at approximately 5 p.m. ET. You can stream the briefing live right here.

In the briefing, President Trump announced the paycheck protection program will launch tomorrow.

Earlier Thursday, the number of cases worldwide passed the 1 million threshold. According to John Hopkins University & Medicine Tracker, there are 236,339 cases confirmed nationwide, with 5,648 deaths.

Thursday, the Associated Press reported the Trump administration is working on finalizing new guidance recommending many, if not all, Americans wear non-medical face coverings when leaving home.

Yesterday, the briefing revealed that the military was going to step up efforts to prevent illegal narcotics from coming into the United States, and warned other countries that if the country was attacked that the US Military would respond with great force.

