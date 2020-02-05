watch-live:-trump-welcomes-venezuela’s-juan-guaido-to-white-house

CBSN

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is joining President Trump at the White House Wednesday, after he was a surprise guest at the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

For more than a year, the Trump administration has insisted it’s waging a pressure campaign against Venezuela’s authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro, and it recognizes Guaidó as the rightful leader of the country. Despite this, Maduro remains in power in Venezuela. Guaidó’s visit comes the same day the president is expected to be acquitted of two articles of impeachment in the Senate.

Mr. Trump singled out Guaidó, a surprise White House guest, during his speech, using the opportunity to blast socialism."Please take this message back that all Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom!" Mr. Trump told Guaidó Tuesday night in the House chamber. "Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unifies the soul."During the speech, Mr. Trump also called Maduro "an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people," and he predicted that "Maduro's grip on tyranny will be smashed and broken."